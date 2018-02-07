Sweden's BESVÄRJELSEN To Release Debut This March; "Return To No Return" Music Video Streaming

Swedish psychedelic stoner doom collective Besvärjelsen, featuring within its ranks past members of Dozer, Greenleaf, Afgrund, Lastkaj, and V, will release their Vallmo debut this March via Suicide Records.

Besvärjelsen - Swedish for "conjuring" - was forged in 2014. Though clearly rooted in the realms of doom, within their engulfing sound lies traces of progressive metal, punk, folk, and classic rock 'n' roll all carefully weaved together resulting in a sound that is at once crushingly heavy and alluringly sophisticated. The band released their debut EP Villfarelser in 2015 which was followed by 2016's Exil EP. Both releases, though self-financed and released with little outside promotion, were well-received by Swedish media and even found airplay on Swedish National Radio.

Much of 2017 found Besvärjelsen composing the audio alchemy found on their ﬁrst full-length studio offering Vallmo (Swedish for "poppy"). Vallmo more than ever showcases the band's enormous potential, the eight-track offering seamlessly wandering from crushing doom riffs to catchy vocals and melodies, deep lyrical content, and storming drum work, all topped by stunning guitar solos and, for the first time since the band's formation, songs in English as well as their native Swedish.

Besvärjelsen's Vallmo was captured at Studio Glashuset and Midlake Studios by guitarist/vocalist Andreas Baier and comes sheathed in the cover art of Blodpest with design by drummer Erik Bäckwall.

Vallmo will see release on vinyl and digital formats via by Suicide Records in cooperation with DalaPop on March 27th. Pre-orders will be available in the coming weeks. In the meantime, view the album trailer as well as a video for "Return To No Return" below.

Vallmo tracklisting:

"Mara"

"Return To No Return"

"Röda Rummet"

"Öken"

"Under En Svart Himmel"

"I Skuggen Av Ditt Morker"

"Falsarium"

"Alone"

"Return To No Return" video:

Trailer:

Besvärjelsen lineup:

Lea Amling Alazam - vocals

Andreas Baier - guitar, vocals

Staffan Winroth - guitar, vocals

Erik Bäckwall - drums

Johan Rockner - bass