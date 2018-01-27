Sweden's BLACK ROSE Join Sliptrick Records Roster

Joining the ranks at Sliptrick Records this week: Swedish melodic hard rock/metal band, Black Rose.

Black Rose was originally formed in 1990 in Fagersta, Sweden. Their debut album Fortune Favours The Brave was released in 1993 and this once followed by lots of gigs in Sweden and the release of a couple of mini-cds and demos during the following years. A spurt of recording in the early 2000’s, culminated with the release of two albums in short succession. 2002 saw the release of their self-titled album and a follow up CD, entitled Explode, was released in 2004. After another period of time, Black Rose released their last album, Turn On The Night, in 2013. The Black Rose style of music has always stayed strong and constant, even though different music-trends have come and gone since the band began.

Throughout the bands existence, they have continually gigged around Sweden and Europe. They have also played support to bands such as Fate, The Poodles, Pain Of Salvation, Nocturnal Rites and Soul Sign (Yngwie-members). In August 2015, a new member joined the band, the powerhouse vocalist Jakob ”Jacke” Sandberg and this finalized the current Black Rose lineup. The group are now putting the finishes touches to their brand new album, A Light In The Dark, to be released worldwide via Sliptrick Records later in the year.

Black Rose are:

Jakob “Jacke” Sandberg - Vocals

Thomas Berg - Guitar

Peter Haga - Drums/Keyboards

Anders Haga - Bass