Sweden's BLISTER BRIGADE Release New Single / Video "Venomous Twister"; New Album To Be Released In February 2020

Swedish hard-rocking riff machine Blister Brigade is set to release their third studio album, Slugfest Supreme, on February 21st, 2020 via Inverse Records. The band has released a first single, "Venomous Twister", along with music video.

The band comments on the "Venomous Twister" single: "The track kinda represents our new "sound" which is a bit harder than on previous records."

Slugfest Supreme is the third album by Swedish hard-rock´n´rollers Blister Brigade. This eleven-track album is a riff-based, hard hitting and heavy creation that blends classic hard rock with razorsharp heavy metal. With powerful and edgy tunes, Blister Brigade has turned up the heat on an already fiery sound and recorded their best and most relentless album up to date. Slugfest Supreme contains both fast and heavy songs and also more mellow and acoustic material witch makes the album varying without losing any focus on the bands distinct sound.

Blister Brigade offers simply a pure lethal dose of Swedish street metal.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Slugfest Supreme"

"Ready To Crumble"

"Let’s Storm The Walls"

"Arson"

"Through Murky Times"

"S.M.M"

"Damaged Goods"

"Disintegrate"

"Venomous Twister"

"Pounding The Deadbeat"

"Burn My World Alive"