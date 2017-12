Sweden's DENIED Release "Beggars And Thieves" Lyric Video

Swedish metallers, Denied, have released a lyric video for their single "Beggars And Thieves" (Sliptrick Records). The song features singer Johan Fahlberg (Jaded Heart) and Joakim Floke (Manny Ribera ) on keyboards.

"Beggars And Thieves" was recorded with producer Fredrik Folkare (Unleashed, Firespawn) who also handled the mixing and mastering at Chrome Studios in Stockholm, Sweden. Artwork by Alexander Lifbom.