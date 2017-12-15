Sweden's DENIED To Release Freedom Of Speech Album In February; Details Revealed

Swedish metallers, Denied, will release their new album, Freedom Of Speech, on February 13th via Sliptrick Records. The cover artwork for the disc was created by Alexander Lifbom.

Freedom Of Speech was co-produced, mixed and mastered by Fredrik Folkare at Chrome Studio Stockholm, Sweden. Lead vocals on all tracks by Johan Fahlberg (Jaded Heart) except "Don't You Know Me", "The Ferryman" and "Freedom Pf Speech". Keyboards and effects by Fredrik Folkare.

Very special guests on the album include Chris Laney (Pretty Maids), Fredrik Folkare (Unleashed, Firespawn), Andreas Larsson, and Madde Svärd.

Freedom Of Speech tracklisting:

"Alive"

"Don't You Know Me" (featuring Chris Laney)

"Scarred Soul"

"Domestic War"

"The Other Side"

"The Ferryman" (featuring Andreas Larsson)

"The Devil In Me"

"Three Degrees Of Evil"

"False Truth"

"Freedom Of Speech" (featuring Madde Svärd)

"Stay Hungry" (bonus track)

Says the band:

"Mastermind Fredrik Folkare has co-produced the album and has also handled the mixing and mastering. He has made the best sounding album in the history of the band that for sure will stand the test of time! It's heavy and crushing, right in your face!

"We wanted a different sound comparing to our previous CD, Let Them Burn, and Fredrik did a great job! He has also contributed with keywords, effects and also a killer outro guitar solo on the track "The Devil In Me".

"Our longtime friend and brother, Johan Falhberg has taken care of all lead vocals on the album except for three tracks. Johan has also been a big part of the album, writing great lyrics and melodies. Chris Laney has done a guest appearance in the song "Dont You Know Me" that he co-wrote with the band and Johan Fahlberg. Chris also wrote all the song melodies and lyrics for the track "Domestic War".

"Singer Andreas Larsson who officially left the band late this year is handling the vocals for "The Ferryman" which he also wrote song melodies and lyrics for. The female vocals on the album are done by Madde Svärd at the end of the title track for the album. We have put our hearts and souls into every single track on the album! Some tracks are by far our heaviest ever and we have also written the most catchy and melodic stuff ever. A perfect mix of where the band stands today!"