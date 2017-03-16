Sweden's GADGET Perform “From Graduation To Devastation” At Saint Vitus Bar NYC; Video Streaming

In the video below, Swedish grindcore stalwarts Gadget perform The Great Destroyer album track, “From Graduation To Devastation”, live at Saint Vitus Bar in New York City. The footage was filmed by Frank Huang.

The Great Destroyer, released last year via Relapse Records, is the band's first full-length in a decade. A blistering high-speed assault of relentless grind, The Great Destroyer is a cohesive exercise in extremity that blends hints of doom, sludge and death metal with unadulterated, old-school grindcore.

The Great Destroyer tracklisting:

“Enemies Of Reason”

“Känslan”

“Pillars Of Filth”

“Choice Of A Lost Generation”

“From Graduation To Devastation”

“Dedication”

“Violent Hours (For A Veiled Awakening)”

“The 02666 Heritage”

“The Great Destroyer”

“Down And Out”

“In The Name Of Suffering”

“Lost On A Straight Path”

“Forsaken”

“Collapse”

“Lack Of Humanity”

“Svart Hål”

“I Don't Need You - Dead And Gone”

