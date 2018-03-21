Sweden's HEXED Release "Obedience" Lyric Video; Debut Album Out Next Week

Swedish metal band Hexed have released a lyric video for the song "Obedience", featured on their debut album Netherworld, out March 30th via ViciSolum Productions. The video was made by Mattias Norén (Kamelot, Epica, Sabaton, Evergrey) at Progart Media, and can be found below.

Hexed is fronted by vocalist Tina Gunnarsson. The music is a genius blend of thick driving rhythms, melodic guitars and are sometimes progressively orientated, but always with catchy chorus lines and strong powerful female vocals.

Netherworld was produced, recorded, mixed by Hexed & Diztord. Mastered by Jouni Niemi at Big Jambo Studios. Artwork & layout by Mattias Noren (Kamelot, Epica, Sabaton, Evergrey) at Progart Media.

Tracklisting:

"Obedience"

"Roots"

"Forsaken"

"Oceans"

"Exhaling Life" (feat. Thomas Vikström)

"Netherworld"

"Lightyears"

"Stars"

"Illuminate"

"Remake My Soul" (feat. Ronny Hemlin)

"Obedience" lyric video:

Hexed Is:

Tina Gunnarsson - Vocals

Daniel Håkansson - Bass

Stellan Gunnarsson - Guitars, Keys, Vocals

Teddy Möller - Drums