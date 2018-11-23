Sweden's HOLLOW Ink Worldwide Deal With Rockshots Records, Announce First Album In 20 Years

Sweden's progressive/power metal band, Hollow, have inked a worldwide record deal with Rockshots Records.

Between Eternities Of Darkness is Hollow's comeback after 20 years from the latest release, Architects Of The Mind” (1999, Nuclear Blast Records). Right now, Hollow is a solo project by Andreas Stoltz, singer, composer and guitarist from Sweden.

The new album, Between Eternities Of Darkness, consists of 10 songs of progressive power metal and plays for about 45 minutes. It’s a dark, cathartic tale about running from problems, facing adversities and searching for a place to fit in. Between Eternities Of Darkness is an album you should listen to from start to end.

“It’s a journey through a short period in a small family’s life. This particular period is dark and tragic, but they’ve seen better days. Light and beauty remain in memory“, says Andreas Stoltz.

The album was written and recorded during the fall of 2017 and early winter in 2018. Between Eternities Of Darkness was mixed and mastered by Ronnie Björnström at Enhanced Audio Productions, Umeå, Sweden.

Between Eternities Of Darkness will be released via Rockshots Records on December 6th on all the major digital platforms, and on January 25th (Europe) / February 8th (North America) in physical format.

The music is melodic, emotional, atmospheric and of course from time to time crunchingly heavy. Andreas also sings in Binary Creed, who released two albums, Restitution and the latest A Battle Won released 2016 by Rockshots Records.

Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Travel Far"

"Fate Of The Jester"

"Down"

"Pull Of The Undertow"

"Shadow World"

"Hidden"

"Calling"

"The Road I'm On"

"Death Of Her Dream"

"Say Farewell"

Hollow is:

Andreas Stoltz: vocals and guitar

Stalder Zantos: drums