Sweden's ISOLE Streaming New Song "Written In The Sand"; European Tour Dates Supporting IN THE WOODS... Confirmed

Swedish classic doom metal outfit Isole are streaming "Written In The Sand", taken from their upcoming album Dystopia. Listen to the new track on Spotify or Bandcamp.

Dystopia is due out on August 23rd on CD/LP/MC/Digital. Physical packages will be available for pre-order soon at Hammerheart.

Dystopia by Isole

Isole will tour Europe alongside In The Woods, Ereb Altor and Shores Of Null. Check out the dates below.