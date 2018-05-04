Sweden's LIK Release Carnage Album; Full Audio Stream Available

Swedish death metallers Lik are streaming their new album Carnage, out now via Metal Blade. Listen below. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"To Kill"

"Rid You Of Your Flesh"

"Celebration Of The Twisted"

"Dr Duschanka"

"Left To Die"

"Cannibalistic Infancy"

"Death Cult"

"The Deranged"

"Only Death Is Left Alive"

"Embrace The End"

Album stream:

"Celebration Of The Twisted" video:

"Dr Duschanka" video:

Lik has no passage as this entity is devoted to make a permanent mark on those who lay down their souls to rock'n'roll. The possessed souls to carry out the sonics are Tomas Akvik (guitar, vocals), Niklas Sandin (guitar, bass) and Christofer Barkensjo (drums).

(Photo - Michaela Barkensjo)