Sweden's LIK Release "Celebration Of The Twisted" Music Video

Swedish death metallers Lik have released a video for "Celebration Of The Twisted", featured on their new album Carnage, out on May 4th via Metal Blade.

Says the band: "We wanted to depict just how dark and gloomy Stockholm can be during the long winter we're given here in the north. That sets a mood perfect to write old school death metal. You can say that the inspiration is always just around the corner. The one who knows his or hers Stockholm death metal will rejoice as there's some major landmarks included in this video!"

The video was shot, produced and edited by Niklas Sandin. Watch below:

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"To Kill"

"Rid You Of Your Flesh"

"Celebration Of The Twisted"

"Dr Duschanka"

"Left To Die"

"Cannibalistic Infancy"

"Death Cult"

"The Deranged"

"Only Death Is Left Alive"

"Embrace The End"

"Dr Duschanka" video:

"Rid You Of Your Flesh":

Lik has no passage as this entity is devoted to make a permanent mark on those who lay down their souls to rock'n'roll. The possessed souls to carry out the sonics are Tomas Akvik (guitar, vocals), Niklas Sandin (guitar, bass) and Christofer Barkensjo (drums).

(Photo - Michaela Barkensjo)