Sweden's LIK Release "Dr Duschanka" Music Video

Swedish death metallers Lik have released a video for the new song "Dr Duschanka", featured on their new album Carnage, out on May 4th via Metal Blade. Pre-order the album here, and find the video below.

Says the band about the video: "'Dr Duschanka' is a gruesome piece about what can go down if you happen to book yourself into the appointment of your nightmares. We were looking for a video that necessarily didn't need to depict what happens in the lyrics, but reflects the dark and gritty story. At an early stage it was decided to do a classical performance video inspired by old classics like Pantera's 'I'm Broken'. Together with crew of "The Happy Creative" we achieved this and the visual distortion goes well with the sonical!"

Tracklisting:

"To Kill"

"Rid You Of Your Flesh"

"Celebration Of The Twisted"

"Dr Duschanka"

"Left To Die"

"Cannibalistic Infancy"

"Death Cult"

"The Deranged"

"Only Death Is Left Alive"

"Embrace The End"

"Dr Duschanka" video:

"Rid You Of Your Flesh":

Lik has no passage as this entity is devoted to make a permanent mark on those who lay down their souls to rock'n'roll. The possessed souls to carry out the sonics are Tomas Akvik (guitar, vocals), Niklas Sandin (guitar, bass) and Christofer Barkensjo (drums).

(Photo - Michaela Barkensjo)