Sweden's LIK Streaming New Track "Rid You Of Your Flesh"; Carnage Album Details Revealed

In the dirt where fallen icons lay to rest, the maggots and seeds spawned in 2014 a new creation. This took the ugly form of Lik, which fittingly means corpse in Swedish. An un-dead creation which offers a plate of savory old school death metal.

Metal Blade recently welcomed Lik to their roster, and will release their new album Carnage on May 4th. The track "Rid You Of Your Flesh" is available for streaming below, and you can pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"To Kill"

"Rid You Of Your Flesh"

"Celebration Of The Twisted"

"Dr Duschanka"

"Left To Die"

"Cannibalistic Infancy"

"Death Cult"

"The Deranged"

"Only Death Is Left Alive"

"Embrace The End"

"Rid You Of Your Flesh":

Lik has no passage as this entity is devoted to make a permanent mark on those who lay down their souls to rock'n'roll. The possessed souls to carry out the sonics are Tomas Akvik (guitar, vocals), Niklas Sandin (guitar, bass) and Christofer Barkensjo (drums).

(Photo - Michaela Barkensjo)