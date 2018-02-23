Sweden's NEKROKRAFT Debut “Mouth Ov Ahriman” Lyric Video

Swedish death metal band Nekrokraft have premiered the lyric video for "Mouth Ov Ahriman". The track is taken from their forthcoming album Servants, which will be released via The Sign Records on May 4th.



The band commented, “The lyrical theme on Servants is inspired by ancient mythology, both early Babylonian and Scandinavian folklore. When it comes to the instrumental parts, production-wise we went for a 'flesh hits the fan'-kind of sound. It’s a modern take on old-school blackened melodic thrash that makes our horns grow, and fill the air with a putrid stench of aggression, melody, groove, anxiety and disgust. Listen to 'Mouth Ov Ahriman' and feast upon the succor of flesh!”

