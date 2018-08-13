Sweden's NIGHT CROWNED To Release Humanity EP In November

Swedish blackened death metal band Night Crowned will release their debut EP Humanity in CD and digital formats on November 30th. It features the single "No Room For Hope", for which a lyric video can be found below.

In the frozen vasts of Europe's northernmost realms, a new slithering seed is festering at the heart of the Swedish scene - Night Crowned. A spawn formed from an unholy communion between current and previous members of the underground elite such as The Crown, Dark Funeral, Nightrage and Cipher system, this infestation is set to grow from a rumoured disease into a full-scale pandemic.

Night Crowned's musical vision is as clear as it is putrid; a reawakening of sounds dormant from the most influential acts and masterpieces of the Scandinavian 90's, although with all the advantages of a cutting edge, surgically precise production.

With a combined catalogue of over 20 full-length albums, this degenerate infant is procreated from seasoned and battle-hardened veterans, although with all the hunger that only such a gluttonous monster can possess. There will be no warning. No anti dote, and no remedy. At first you will feel nauseous, then your body will be covered in black boils, and finally both your mind and and matter will have been thoroughly infected by the blight that is - Night Crowned.

"No Room For Hope" lyric video: