Sweden's SEVENTH CRYSTAL Sign Multi-Album Deal With Frontiers Music Srl

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the signing of Sweden's Seventh Crystal to the label for a multi-album deal.

This new band was put together by singer Kristian Fyhr (Perpetual Etude), who initially wanted to pursue a solo project; however, when the songs started to take form, he realized he wanted to involve more musicians. So, he moved to vocals only and brought in Johan Älvsång (Pinstripe Conspiracy, Lamashtu) on keyboards and piano and Olof Gadd (Osukaru) on bass to start. The lineup was then rounded out by Anton Roos on drums and Emil Dornerus on guitar.

Seventh Crystal's music can be described as arena rock with melodic rock influences. In the words of Kristian Fyhr, “I would describe the band’s music as an “intelligent” rock style, but still very melodic. My songwriting is very varied. I like starting a song in a pop style and then beefing it up and making it rock. I am a big admirer of the Cheiron Studio and Max Martin, so my influences come mainly from there. Then of course all the other guys in the band bring their own influences and the result is totally Seventh Crystal!”

The band is currently residing in Nordic Sound Lab in Sweden, recording drums for the debut album. Updates to follow.