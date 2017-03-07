Sweden’s DREAM EVIL To Release SIX Album In May; Video Trailer Streaming

Long years have passed since the last time Swedish powerhouse Dream Evil unleashed their brand of metal. That silence is about to be shattered with the release of their new in-your-face sixth album, aptly titled SIX, which is set for a May 26th release via Century Media Records.

Succeeding 2010’s In The Night release, SIX has been once again produced by Dream Evil guitarist Fredrik Nordström at his own Studio Fredman facilities, which is obviously the birth place of many modern metal masterpieces by bands such as In Flames, Arch Enemy, HammerFall, At The Gates, Dimmu Borgir, Powerwolf or also Architects and Bring Me The Horizon.

Dream Evil checked in with the following comment about the upcoming release: “Finally, SIX years after the release of In The Night we started to record our new album entitled SIX, which is Dream Evil’s album number SIX. We know it took us a while to get our thumbs out of our asses, but now the wait is over and we are sure the new material has made the waiting time worthwhile. On May 26th the time is here, it's time for SIX.”

The cover artwork for the upcoming album was once again created by Gustavo Sazes (Arch Enemy, Amaranthe, Firewind).

Dream Evil are currently busy shooting video clips for the new album with longtime partner in visuals Patric Ullaeus (In Flames, Lacuna Coil, Dimmu Borgir, Arch Enemy, Within Temptation). The first album trailer can be seen below.

In related news, May 26th will also mark the release date for the groundbreaking third Dream Evil album The Book Of Heavy Metal for the first time ever on vinyl. Considered a modern heavy metal classic by many, 2004’s The Book Of Heavy Metal will be available on 180 gr. black vinyl with the entire album on CD as bonus. Look out for pre-order details soon.