Sweden’s GRAFVITNIR Streaming “Eye Of Lucifer” Track

Swedish black metal band Grafvitnir have announced the December 15th Carnal Records release of new album Keys To The Mysteries Beyond. New track, "Eye Of Lucifer" is streaming below.

The driving force behind the band is, and has always been, Occultism and the never-ending quest for the enigmatic emerald of Lucifer. Just like razor sharp claws of a Werewolf move and twists against whirling moonlit Night Skies, the ice-cold blades of Occultism will tear the illusion of the demiurg's false Creation apart and fiercely widen the cracks and crevices to the ancient kingdom of Beyond.

With the band's fifth album, Grafvitnir are back from the frostbitten shadows of Scandinavia to eternally ignite the concealed spiritual Fire of the descendants of the Serpent, and to obtain the ancient Keys To The Mysteries Beyond.

Tracklisting:

“Nidhögg”

“Keys To The Mysteries Beyond”

“Vargavinter”

“Crossing The Abyss”

“Eternity’s Glistening Black”

“Journey Into Storms”

“Unleash The Storm Of Nothingness”

“Eye Of Lucifer”

“Whispers Of The Primordial Sea”

“Glimpses Of The Unseeable”

"Eye Of Lucifer":

“Nidhögg”: