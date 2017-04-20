Sweden’s JD MILLER Release “Clouded Minds” Lyric Video

Swedish hard rockers, JD Miller, will release their new album, World War X, on April 28th via Mighty Music. A lyric video for the album track “Clouded Minds” is available for streaming below.

World War X sounds like the musical child bred by Eclipse and Evergrey. If you like melodic, guitar driven rock fronted by edgy vocals and soaring harmonies all wrapped up in modern production - JD Miller is your thing.

World War X was recorded at Studio Haga and Studio Berghem in Sweden by JD Miller themselves. The album was mixed by former member Christian Svedin as he understands the sound of JD Miller, and it was mastered by one of Swedens true audio greats in Thomas ’Plec’ Johansson at The Panic Room.

Tracklisting:

“Journey Through The Past”

“Against The Wind”

“My Open Arms”

“Evergrey”

“Power”

“Clouded Minds”

“Forgotten”

“Isolation”

“Wanderer Of Light And Sorrow”

“Clouded Minds” lyric video:

Teaser: