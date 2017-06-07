Sweden’s JD MILLER Release “Journey Through The Past” Music Video

Swedish hard rockers, JD Miller, have released a video for “Journey Through The Past”, the opening track of their new album, World War X, out now via Mighty Music. The new clip is available for streaming below.

World War X sounds like the musical child bred by Eclipse and Evergrey. If you like melodic, guitar driven rock fronted by edgy vocals and soaring harmonies all wrapped up in modern production - JD Miller is your thing.

World War X was recorded at Studio Haga and Studio Berghem in Sweden by JD Miller themselves. The album was mixed by former member Christian Svedin as he understands the sound of JD Miller, and it was mastered by one of Swedens true audio greats in Thomas ’Plec’ Johansson at The Panic Room.

Tracklisting:

“Journey Through The Past”

“Against The Wind”

“My Open Arms”

“Evergrey”

“Power”

“Clouded Minds”

“Forgotten”

“Isolation”

“Wanderer Of Light And Sorrow”

“Journey Through The Past” video:

“Clouded Minds” lyric video:

Teaser: