Sweden’s KATHAROS Sign With Sliptrick Records For Debut Album Release In March

Swedish symphonic black/death metallers, Katharos, have signed with Sliptrick Records. The band’s debut album, Exuvian Heraldry, will be released on March 1st.

Katharos present symphonic black/death metal from Sweden in the vein of Emperor, Dimmu Borgir and Death. Katharos’ debut album Exuvian Heraldry, brings together the Scandinavian black/death-sound with epic symphonic arrangements and a complexity that rewards multiple listens. Heavy guitar riffs are accompanied with battle drums and carried along by majestic choirs and synths with lyrical themes bridging philosophy and religion.

Exuvian Heraldry will be available in an exclusive vinyl version and for digital download (no CD).

Tracklisting:

“Abadonnas Intåg”

“Thy Fortress Of Regrets”

“Svaneti”

“De Cinere”

“Schaktet”

“Damnatio Memoriae”

“Awakening Of The Converted”