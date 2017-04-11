Sweden’s NIGHT VIPER Sign To Listenable Records; New Album Due This Fall

Swedish metallers, Night Viper, have inked a deal with Listenable Records.

Since the first whispers heard in 2014, the name of Gothenburg’s Night Viper has only gotten louder and louder. Thanks to a blistering debut on Svart Records and a reputation as one of the most energetic, exciting and downright headbangable live bands around, Night Viper is now a must see band for all metalheads.

After four European tours and unforgettable appearances at festivals such as Muskelrock, Roadburn and Hell Over Hamburg, they are now deadlier than ever.

The release of their new single, “Summon The Dead” in March 2017 signifies a new level of intensity for them and will lead them to their second full-length album, to be released on Listenable Records in fall 2017.

Listen to the band’s debut album below, or via Spotify.