Sweden’s PERFECT PLAN Ink Label Deal For Upcoming Debut Album

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the signing of Örnsköldsvik, Sweden-based AOR/melodic rock band, Perfect Plan.

The band formed in late 2014 and has been busy writing songs and honing their craft ever since. Perfect Plan’s music came to the attention of Frontiers in the spring of 2017 and the label was immediately excited by the musical mixture of classic Scandinavian AOR (think Work Of Art, Treat, early Europe) with nods to legends like Giant, Foreigner, and Journey. Their debut album will include influences from both the modern and classic AOR/melodic rock of the 80s.

The band features singer Kent Hilli together with Rolf Nordström on guitar, P-O Sedin on bass, Fredrik Forsberg on drums and Leif Ehlin on keyboards.

Kent Hilli says, “I am so proud and happy to be a part of this journey together with my dear friends in Perfect Plan and I really hope to see you all soon at a stage somewhere. Remember, everything is possible if you want it bad enough!”

Rolf Nordström adds, “I'm really excited and pleased with our debut album and I'm looking forward to this journey together with my great mates in the band!”

Stay tuned for more on Perfect Plan.