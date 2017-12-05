Sweden’s SHINING Streaming New Song “Svart Ostoppbar Eld”

Sweden's Shining, featuring founder/frontman Niklas Kvarforth, are streaming the new song “Svart Ostoppbar Eld”, featured on their forthcoming album, X - Varg Utan Flock, to be released on January 5th via Season Of Mist. Listen to the new track below, and pre-order the new album here.

Shining enter their third decade with the epic new album X - Varg Utan Flock (English translation: ‘Wolf Without A Pack’). As is their wont, Shining use black metal as a foundation upon which to build epic and radical songs that smash all genre convention. The charismatic Kvarforth, ever the conductor of madness, leads the charge with some of metal's most daring and expressive vocals. With X - Varg Utan Flock, Shining proves once and for all that they stand alone as one of black metal's most intrepid bands.

“Svart Ostoppbar Eld”:

“Gyllene Portanas Bro”:

"Jag Är Din Fiende":