Sweden’s SINIESTRO Announce Details Of Arctic Blood EP

Swedish panzer group Siniestro have unveiled the artwork and tracklist for their upcoming EP Arctic Blood out December 10th on CD and digital.

The EP was recorded in Radionika Studios, Sweden 2018 mixed by Dino Medanhodzic and mastered by Jens Bogren. Arctic Blood features four uncompromising relentless and brutal tracks that are bound to stick with you until doomsday.

Tracklisting:

“Arctic Blood”

“Pesten”

“Exitium Vivorum Omnes”

“Strength Pride Blood Life”

“Arctic Blood”: