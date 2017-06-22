Sweden’s THEN COMES SILENCE Reveal Blood Album Details; Video Trailer Streaming

Swedish post punk/dark wave masters, Then Comes Silence, have revealed the cover art and tracklisting for their upcoming, fourth full-length studio album, entitled Blood, which will be released on October 20th worldwide via Nuclear Blast.

Blood tracklisting:

“The Dead Cry For No One”

“Flashing Pangs Of Love”

“Strange Kicks”

“My Bones”

“In Leash”

“Choose Your Poison”

“Good Friday”

“The Rest Will Follow”

“Magnetic”

“Warm Like Blood”

“Mercury”

“Into Death Alone” (limited first edition bonus track)

See mastermind Alex Svenson talking about the album title and the cover art in this first video trailer:

The band recently released a brand new song called "The Dead Cry For No One". The track will also be feature on the upcoming album. Check out the official music video below:

Lineup:

Alex Svenson - vox, bass, synth

Seth Kapadia - guitars

Jens Karnstedt - guitars

Jonas Fransson - drums