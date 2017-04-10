Swedish Death Metal Legends NECROPHOBIC Ink Deal With Century Media

Swedish death metal overlords Necrophobic have signed a deal with Century Media Records for the world excluding USA and Canada.



Formed in 1989 Necrophobic belong to the first wave of Swedish death metal bands. Ever since the release of their classic debut album The Nocturnal Silence (1993) the band has released a total of seven studio albums, among them timeless masterpieces as Darkside (1997), Bloodhymns (2002) or the brilliant 2009 album Death To All.



Necrophobic line-up

Anders Strokirk – vocals

Sebastian Ramstedt – guitars

Johan Bergebäck – guitars

Alex Friberg – bass

Joakim Sterner – drums



For more details on Necrophobic visit Necrophobic.net.