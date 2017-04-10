Swedish Death Metal Legends NECROPHOBIC Ink Deal With Century Media
April 10, 2017, 14 minutes ago
Swedish death metal overlords Necrophobic have signed a deal with Century Media Records for the world excluding USA and Canada.
Formed in 1989 Necrophobic belong to the first wave of Swedish death metal bands. Ever since the release of their classic debut album The Nocturnal Silence (1993) the band has released a total of seven studio albums, among them timeless masterpieces as Darkside (1997), Bloodhymns (2002) or the brilliant 2009 album Death To All.
Necrophobic line-up
Anders Strokirk – vocals
Sebastian Ramstedt – guitars
Johan Bergebäck – guitars
Alex Friberg – bass
Joakim Sterner – drums
