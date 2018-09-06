Swedish Doom Metal Band SILVER GRIME To Release Debut Album Via Inverse Records; Official "Children" Video Available

Swedish epic doom metal band Silver Grime will release their debut album, Healed By The Dark, on October 26th via Inverse Records. The band features former members of Paul Di'Anno's band, Obscurity and Cloudscape.



Watch the music video for the track "Children" below, featuring a guest appearance by Silver Mountain lead guitarist Jonas Hansson.



Silver Grime guitarist Lindhe comments: "The song 'Children' is about a woman from the past, who took care of poor people's children and let them die. The video is directed by Jonas Hansson. The album Healed By The Dark is a celebration in black, a cavalcade of heavy riffs and dark lyrics. The album is mixed by Anders Hahne."



Silver Grime was founded in 2014 by Lindhe, and they have open up shows for legendary Candlemass. The band is heavily influenced by the bands such as Saint Vitus and Trouble.







The tracklist is as follows:



"The Realm Of The Ancient Stones"

"Children"

"Like A Blood Red Rose"

"The Execution Of The Narcissist"

"Eclipse Of Tomorrow"

"Healed By The Dark"

For information and updates on Silver Grime go to the band's official Facebook page here.