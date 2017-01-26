Swedish Rockers GRAVEYARD Return - “As Of Today The Graveyard Is Officially Re-Opened For Business”

Back in September 2016, award-winning Swedish rock band Graveyard announced that they were calling it quits. In a video posting (streaming below), the band now announce their return, minus drummer Axel Sjöberg.

The band’s message states:

“A new day rising.

“Living isn't always easy and playing in a band doesn't tend to make the noble art of living well any easier. Things weren't working and in the end a change in the line-up was the only option for our return. Graveyard’s journey will continue with a yet to be named new future drummer and the reasons behind this change of scenery is something that we don't want, wish or will comment. We're gonna leave it be with Axel's own words: 'Word on the street is that there is a job opening in the drummer's section.' We wish Axel all the best and you can follow his next move with his already set to fly new outfit BIG KIZZ.

“We'd also like to apologize to each and every one of you out there for putting you through these uncertain Graveyard times. With that said, we're beyond glad to announce that as of today the Graveyard is officially re-opened for business. Albums will be recorded, shows will be played and all of this hopefully for a long, long time to come.

"Let's shine on."

