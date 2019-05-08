SWEET Announce UK Tour In November / December

Following their sold-out Still Got the Rock European Tour, legendary 70’s rock band, Sweet, embark upon the perfect Christmas gift for their UK fans, a 16-date nationwide tour November 28 until December 21. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday May 8th via planetrocktickets.co.uk and thegigcartel.com, and from the 24 hour ticket box office - 08444 780 898.

With over 55 million records sold worldwide, 34 #1 hits worldwide, Sweet continue to tour and perform to sell out audiences around the globe.

Gene Simmons of KISS says, “Without the Sweet there would not have been a KISS."

"We wanted to be The Sweet" - Nikki Sixx - Mötley Crüe

"This is the band I wish I had been in." - Joe Elliot - Def Leppard

By the early 70’s, The Sweet were arguably the hottest ticket in town with a string of top ten records in the UK and Europe including Blockbuster, Hellraiser, Ballroom Blitz, Teenage Rampage and The Sixteens.

In 1975 the US had discovered the band with "Fox On The Run" hitting the #3 spot in the Billboard 100. Another self-penned hit, "Action", followed in 1976 firmly establishing Sweet in the US charts.

On the face of it they were primarily a singles band however with albums including Desolation Boulevard (1975) and Give Us A Wink (1976), the band showed a much harder rocking band. The album Level Headed, released in 1978, brought with it another award winning million-selling worldwide hit with "Love Is Like Oxygen", written by Andy Scott.

In 1979 original lead singer Brian Connolly left the original line up leaving Andy Scott, Steve Priest & Mick Tucker to continue as a 3-piece. Sadly, both Brian Connolly & Mick Tucker passed away in 1997 and 2002 respectively, and with Steve Priest relocating to the US, Andy Scott was left to fly the flag. After a couple of lineup changes over the years, since 2006 the lineup has been primarily unchanged from what it is today - Andy Scott (lead guitar, vocal), Bruce Bisland (drums, vocal) Tony O’Hora (lead vocal, bass) and Paul Manzi (guitar, keyboards, vocal).

Tour dates:

November

28 - Cheese & Grain - Frome, UK

29 - The Picturedrome - Holmfirth, UK

30 - ARC - Stockton-on-tees, UK

December

1 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, UK

5 - The Apex - Bury Saint Edmunds, UK

6 - Parr Hall - Warrington, UK

7 - Forum Theatre - Barrow-in-Furness, UK

8 - Òran Mór - Glasgow, UK

11 - Tivoli - Buckley, UK

12 - Sage Gateshead - Gateshead, UK

13 - The Lemon Tree - Aberdeen, UK

4 - The Queen's Hall - Edinburgh, UK

15 - The Grand - Clitheroe, UK

16 - Robin 2 - Bilston, UK

18 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UK

19 - Exeter Phoenix - Exeter, UK

20 - The 1865 - Southampton, UK

21 - De La Warr Pavilion - Bexhill-On-Sea, UK