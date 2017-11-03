SWEET & LYNCH Debut “Walk” Music Video

Sweet & Lynch, featuring Stryper vocalist Michael Sweet and Lynch Mob/Dokken guitarist George Lynch, have released a music video for “Walk”, a track from their sophomore album, Unified, out on November 10th. Find the new video below.

Sweet & Lynch is centred around the talents of guitarist/vocalist Michael Sweet of heavy metal stalwarts Stryper (ex-Boston) and iconic guitarist George Lynch (Lynch Mob, KXM, ex-Dokken) along with bassist James Lomenzo (ex-Megadeth, White Lion, Black Label Society) and drummer Brian Tichy (The Dead Daisies, ex-Whitesnake). In addition to his vocal and guitar work, Michael Sweet handled all of the production duties on Unified.

"George and I couldn't be more excited about this album! We've worked very hard to bring you the best of both worlds - a throw back of the chart topping Stryper/Dokken days yet with a modern production that fits right in with anything out there now in the rock world today. We couldn't be more proud than to be working with Brian Tichy and James LoMenzo again as they are the best rhythm section you'll ever hear. If you liked Sweet & Lynch I, you're going to love Unified," says Michael Sweet of the new album.

The combination of Sweet's powerful, high-octane vocals, Lynch's immediately recognizable guitar work, and Lomenzo and Tichy's propulsive rhythm section make for an amazing musical combination. The album gives both Sweet and Lynch the opportunity to operate outside of the boundaries of their most well known work and really stretch their wings. Pummeling, traditional heavy metal combines with hook-laden melodic rock and traditional hard rock for a recipe that will satisfy the hungriest of rock fans!

Unified is an absolute must hear for fans of all of Michael Sweet and George Lynch's previous work and of course for those who enjoyed the band's excellent debut album.

Pre-order Unified at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Promised Land”

“Walk”

“Afterlife”

“Make Your Mark”

“Tried & True”

“Unified”

“Find Your Way”

“Heart Of Fire”

“Bridge Of Broken Lies”

“Better Man”

“Live To Die”

