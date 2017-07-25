SWEET & LYNCH – New Album Finished; New Song Out This Friday

Sweet & Lynch – Stryper vocalist Michael Sweet and Lynch Mob/Dokken guitarist George Lynch – will release their sophomore album this fall via Frontiers Records. The lineup will be same as the 2015’s Only To Rise featuring Sweet, Lynch, bassist James Lomenzo, and drummer Brian Tichy. The new album is finished and new song “Promised Land” will be released this Friday, July 28th.

Sweet says, “I’'m blessed and honored to be a part of what many are calling the most anticipated rock release of 2017!! Sweet & Lynch is back and our first song is coming this Friday, July 28th ‘Promised Land’ - Are you ready? Man we are!”