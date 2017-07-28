SWEET & LYNCH Streaming New Song “Promised Land”; Unified Album Details Revealed

Sweet & Lynch, featuring Stryper vocalist Michael Sweet and Lynch Mob/Dokken guitarist George Lynch, will release their sophomore album, Unified, on November 3rd via Frontiers Records. The album artwork and tracklisting can be seen below, and the new song “Promised Land” is available for streaming.

The lineup for Unified will be same as the 2015’s Only To Rise featuring Sweet, Lynch, bassist James Lomenzo, and drummer Brian Tichy. Pre-order Unified at this location.

Sweet says, “I’'m blessed and honored to be a part of what many are calling the most anticipated rock release of 2017!!”

Tracklisting:

“Promised Land”

“Walk”

“Afterlife”

“Make Your Mark”

“Tried & True”

“Unified”

“Find Your Way”

“Heart Of Fire”

“Bridge Of Broken Lies”

“Better Man”

“Live To Die”

“Promised Land”: