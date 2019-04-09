SWEET OBLIVION Feat. GEOFF TATE To Release Self-Titled Debut In June; "True Colors" Music Video Streaming

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the release of an exciting new project featuring legendary former Queensrÿche and current Operation: Mindcrime singer Geoff Tate on lead vocals, entitled Sweet Oblivion, on June 14th. The first single and video from the album, "True Colors" is out today. Find the clip below. Pre-order the album and stream "True Colors" here.

Sweet Oblivion sees Tate teaming up with a stellar cast of Italian musicians led by Simone Mularoni, the mastermind of prog metal masters DGM. Musically, this album marks a return to the more melodic metal style for Tate and showcases a fine collection of songs highlighting the great talents of Mularoni and his cast of musicians.

Geoff Tate says, "I was approached by Frontiers to do this record and am pleased I took this chance. It’s an album filled with fun and I believe a lot of the fans who dig the old Queensrÿche sound will enjoy this one!”

Simone Mularoni adds, "I grew up listening to the '70s and '80s rock and metal bands and, of course, Queensrÿche's classic albums are among my favorites ever. Having the opportunity and luck of working together with a musical giant like Geoff Tate has been a real blessing on both the human and the artistic side. I asked a few amazing musicians and friends to help me out and together we delivered a bunch of classic heavy rock songs in which I tried to fuse a more contemporary approach with a classic Queensrÿche vibe… the performances are amazing!”

The opening track and first video “True Colors” sets the pace for the entire release and shows what the listeners can expect from this record. Excellent musicianship and a sound that harkens back to the massive melodies and hooks of classic albums like Empire, Rage For Order, and Operation: Mindcrime.

Sweet Oblivion tracklisting:

"True Colors"

"Sweet Oblivion"

"Behind Your Eyes"

"Hide Away"

"My Last Story"

"A Recess From My Fate"

"Transition"

"Disconnect"

"The Deceiver"

"Seek The Light"

"True Colors" video:

Lineup:

Geoff Tate - Vocals

Simone Mularoni - Guitars and Bass

Emanuele Casali - Keyboards

Paolo Caridi - Drums