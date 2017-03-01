Switzerland's CONJONCTIVE Release “Down Into The Abyss” Music Video

Swiss death metal sextet, Conjonctive, have released a music video for the track “Down Into The Abyss”, off the band’s forthcoming second full-length, In The Mouth Of The Devil, due out on March 10th via Tenacity Music. Watch the video, directed by Brice Hincker, below.

Recorded, mixed and mastered by Vladimir Cochet at Conatus Studios, In The Mouth Of The Devil follows-up the band’s debut album Until The Whole World Dies, released in 2013. The new album is available for pre-order at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Purgatory”

“You're Next”

“Let Blow The Grim Wind”

“Falling In The Mouth Of The Devil”

“Down Into The Abyss”

“The Cult Of The Shining Planet”

“Burn Your Eyes”

“Hills Of Abomination”

“Defeat The Red Sun”

“Constellations & Black Holes”

“Down Into The Abyss” video:

“Let Blow The Grim Wind” playthrough video:

“Falling In The Mouth Of The Devil”: