Switzerland's ELUVEITIE Pay Tribute To Legendary CELTIC FROST Bassist MARTIN ERIC AIN - "This Very Scene Lost One Of It's Most Lucent And Illustrious Characters"

According to Switzerland’s 20min.ch, legendary Celtic Frost bassist Martin Eric Ain (real name Martin Stricker) died unexpectedly on Saturday (October 21st) of a heart attack: "He suddenly collapsed when he switched to a different tram," says his close friend Jan Graber to 20 minutes. Ain was just 50 years old.

Celtic Frost frontman Tom G. Warrior (real name Thomas Gabriel Fischer): “I am deeply affected by his passing. Our relationship was very complex and definitely not free of conflicts, but Martin's life and mine were very closely intertwined, since we first met in 1982.”

"We had only lunch with him two weeks ago. He was as good as ever, "Graber continues. Although Ain also had a dark side: "Death was an important issue for him. Otherwise he could not have co-founded a combo like Celtic Frost."

Swiss countrymen Eluveitie have posted the following tribute to Ain:

"The metal scene around Zürich may not be known for having put forth countless famous bands. But it has always been a beacon of innovation, genuineness and pioneering spirit. And most of all it always just has been one fucking hell of a great scene. Some of us have been part of it for more than 25 years and grew up within it. Last weekend we've learned this very scene lost one of it's most lucent and illustrious characters: Martin Stricker tragically died last Saturday from a heart attack.

Martin was not only bass player for the legendary Celtic Frost. He was also father to many a groundbreaking project. And he left a yawning void. We have lost a fellow musician and a friend. But he will not be forgotten! We raise our glasses to you - rest in peace, Martin!"

In 2004, Ain founded the legendary Karaoke From Hell show in the Mascotte club in Zurich, which he co-owned. Ain leaves behind a longtime partner, his brother and his father.

Martin Ain’s (pictured centre above) vital Celtic Frost catalog:

Morbid Tales (1984)

To Mega Therion (1985)

Into the Pandemonium (1987)

Cold Lake (1988)

Vanity/Nemesis (1990)

Monotheist (2006)

(Martin Eric Ain photo courtesy of Thomas Gabriel Fischer’s Facebook)