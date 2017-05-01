SWORD’s Classic Debut Dissected On Radioactive Metal's Album Autopsy

In the latest installment of Radioactive Metal's Album Autopsy series, Montreal's Sword joins to talk about their legendary debut album Metalized.

In part one of this two-part instalment, guitarist Mike Plant, drummer Dan Hughes, and vocalist Rick Hughes go down memory lane and share stories about the early days of the band, writing the songs, signing with Aquarius Records, recording the album in Toronto and Montreal, and much more!

The episode is now available here.

Show description:

The Province of Québec has always been a hotbed for metal, but most notably the city of Montréal. Ask any international touring band and they will all say that it’s one of their favorite places to play. With so many metalheads populating the fair province, it’s a given that many kick ass bands would be formed and try to outperform each other. In the early '80s, a band from Saint-Bruno rose from its streets and conquered the Montréal metal scene. Plying their craft all around the province, Sword created some of the most memorable tunes to ever to come out of Québec. In 1986, they released the classic album Metalized to great fanfare. In Part 1 of this Album Autopsy, Mike Plant, Dan Hughes, and Rick Hughes walk us through the early days of the band and their time in the studio in Toronto and Montréal.