SWORN ENEMY Announces US Tour Dates With SACRED REICH

With the release of their Robb Flynn-produced new album, Gamechanger, just one month away, the Queens, New York-based Sworn Enemy have announced their first American tour in support of the record - a series of shows alongside thrash veterans Sacred Reich that begins May 4th in Denver. A complete list of the group's upcoming dates - which include four performances alongside Excel and a pair with Vio-Lence - appears below, with more to be added in the coming weeks.

“We're really looking forward to getting out on the road in support of our new album Gamechanger,” says vocalist Sal Lococo. “Speaking of being out on the road, we will be touring with thrash legends Sacred Reich, Vio-Lence and Excel from May 4th until June 1st. Make sure you bring your surfboard, because we are all gonna Surf Nicaragua!”

Tour dates:

April (Record Release Shows)

26 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland

27 - Falls Church, VA - VFW 9274

28 - Brockton, MA - Dylan's

May

4 - Denver, CO - Streets *

5 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room *

18 - Indianapolis, IN - The Citadel *

20 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade *

22 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues *

23 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar *

24 - Dallas, TX - Trees *

25 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box *

28 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick ^

29 - Oakland, CA - Metro ^

31 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater #

June

1 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red #

* with Sacred Reich

^ with Sacred Reich, Excel

# with Sacred Reich, Vio-Lence, Excel, Yidhra

Sworn Enemy will release their punishing new album, Gamechanger, on April 5th via M-Theory Audio. The album - produced by Robb Flynn of Machine Head, and engineered, mixed and mastered by Zack Ohren (Suffocation, Fallujah, Warbringer) - features 11 tracks that expertly fuse metal, thrash and New York hardcore.

Sal Lococo says the new album - nearly five years in the making - will be worth the wait. “The new album is savage as fuck,” he says. “Now it’s time to get back out on the road and show everyone how fucking great this new shit is!”

The album is available now for pre-order on CD and limited-edition blue splatter vinyl, here. As a bonus, the first 100 pre-orders include a bonus Sworn Enemy fanny pack and three button pins. Digital pre-orders via iTunes, Bandcamp and other platforms include “Prepare For Payback” as an “instant grat” track.

Gamechanger tracklisting:

Intro

"Prepare For Payback"

"Seeds Of Hate"

"Coming Undone"

"Justify"

"DOA"

"Fragments Of A Broken Lifev

"The Fall Of Modern Man"

"Selling A Dream"

"The Consequence"

"Integrity Defines Strength"

"Prepare For Payback" lyric video:

Teaser:

Lineup:

Sal Lococo - vocals

Matt Garzilli - guitar

Mike Pucciarelli - bass

Jeff Cummings - guitar

Taykwuan Jackson - drums