SWORN ENEMY Premiers "Coming Undone" Music Video

With the release of their new album, Gamechanger, just around the corner, Queens, New York-based heavyweights, Sworn Enemy, have released a video for the new single, "Coming Undone". Available now for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Bandcamp and other digital platforms, the song is also being offered as an instant download with all digital pre-orders of Gamechanger. Watch the video below.

Gamechanger is out on April 5th via M-Theory Audio. The album - produced by Robb Flynn of Machine Head, and engineered, mixed and mastered by Zack Ohren (Suffocation, Fallujah, Warbringer) - features 11 tracks that expertly fuse metal, thrash and New York hardcore.

Sal Lococo says the new album - nearly five years in the making - will be worth the wait. “The new album is savage as fuck,” he says. “Now it’s time to get back out on the road and show everyone how fucking great this new shit is!”

The album is available now for pre-order on CD and limited-edition blue splatter vinyl, here. As a bonus, the first 100 pre-orders include a bonus Sworn Enemy fanny pack and three button pins.

Gamechanger tracklisting:

Intro

"Prepare For Payback"

"Seeds Of Hate"

"Coming Undone"

"Justify"

"DOA"

"Fragments Of A Broken Lifev

"The Fall Of Modern Man"

"Selling A Dream"

"The Consequence"

"Integrity Defines Strength"

"Coming Undone" video:

"Prepare For Payback" lyric video:

Teaser:

Sworn Enemy have announced their first American tour in support of the new record - a series of shows alongside thrash veterans Sacred Reich that begins May 4th in Denver. A complete list of the group's upcoming dates - which include four performances alongside Excel and a pair with Vio-Lence - appears below.

“We're really looking forward to getting out on the road in support of our new album Gamechanger,” says vocalist Sal Lococo. “Speaking of being out on the road, we will be touring with thrash legends Sacred Reich, Vio-Lence and Excel from May 4th until June 1st. Make sure you bring your surfboard, because we are all gonna Surf Nicaragua!”

Tour dates:

April (Record Release Shows)

26 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland

27 - Falls Church, VA - VFW 9274

28 - Brockton, MA - Dylan's

May

4 - Denver, CO - Streets *

5 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room *

17 - Mansfield, OH - Belcher's House of Rock

18 - Indianapolis, IN - The Citadel *

20 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade *

22 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues *

23 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar *

24 - Dallas, TX - Trees *

25 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box *

27 - Yuma, AZ - Prison Hill

28 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick ^

29 - Oakland, CA - Metro ^

31 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater #

June

1 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red #

2 - Albuquerque, NM - Red Velvet Underground

5 - Memphis, TN - Hi-Tone

6 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Black Forge Coffee House 2

8 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

* with Sacred Reich

^ with Sacred Reich, Excel

# with Sacred Reich, Vio-Lence, Excel, Yidhra

Lineup:

Sal Lococo - vocals

Matt Garzilli - guitar

Mike Pucciarelli - bass

Jeff Cummings - guitar

Taykwuan Jackson - drums

(Photo - Ms. Dezevil)