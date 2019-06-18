SWORN ENEMY Premiers "Seeds Of Hate" Music Video; Band Announces Gamechanger European Tour

On the heels of a successful North American tour with veteran thrashers Sacred Reich, the Queens, New York-based metallic hardcore heavyweights, Sworn Enemy, have unveiled a music video for “Seeds Of Hate”, a track from their new album, Gamechanger. The clip can be found below.

Says vocalist Sal Lococo, “We had a lot of fun doing the video for 'Seeds Of Hate' in Brooklyn at one of my favorite spots, The Kingsland. Tons of friends came down to help out and Bryan Bishop and his crew did a fantastic job filming. Hope you all enjoy it!”





In addition, Sworn Enemy have announced their first European tour dates in support of Gamechanger, the group's first international performances since they embarked on a European tour last year celebrating the 15th anniversary of their Jamey Jasta-produced debut album, As Real As It Gets. The complete itinerary appears below.



“We're stoked about going back to Europe and being able to play some songs from our new album Gamechanger,” says Lococo. “See you all in the pit!”



Dates:

June

21 - Clifton, NJ - Harp N Bard

22 - Altoona, PA - Four Dee's Lounge (Brick By Brick 7 Fest)

July

19 - Feeding Hills, MA - American Legion Post 185 (New England Bloodfest II)

20 - Bangor, ME - Downunder Club (Slaycation)

31 - Prague, Czech Republic - Fatal Music Club

August

1 - Budweis, Czech Republic - Mc Fabrika

2 - Novi Sad, Serbia - B612

3 - Rasnov, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme Fest

4 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

5 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

7 - Siegen, Germany - Vortex

8 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

9 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave

10 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Pitcher

11 - London, UK - Old Blue Last

12 - Leicester, UK - The Shed

13 - Lille, France - Bobble Café

14 - Aalst, Belgium - Cinema

Gamechanger can be ordered here.

Gamechanger tracklisting:

Intro

"Prepare For Payback"

"Seeds Of Hate"

"Coming Undone"

"Justify"

"DOA"

"Fragments Of A Broken Lifev

"The Fall Of Modern Man"

"Selling A Dream"

"The Consequence"

"Integrity Defines Strength"

"Coming Undone" video:

"Prepare For Payback" lyric video:

Lineup:

Sal Lococo - vocals

Matt Garzilli - guitar

Mike Pucciarelli - bass

Jeff Cummings - guitar

Taykwuan Jackson - drums

(Photo - Ms. Dezevil)