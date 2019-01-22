SWORN ENEMY To Release ROB FLYNN-Produced Album Gamechanger In April; Teaser Video Streaming

After turning back the clock in 2018 to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their Jamey Jasta-produced debut, As Real As It Gets, the Queens, New York-based Sworn Enemy resets their sights on the present day with their punishing new album, Gamechanger.

Due April 5th via M-Theory Audio, the album - produced by Robb Flynn of Machine Head, and engineered, mixed and mastered by Zack Ohren (Suffocation, Fallujah, Warbringer) - features 11 tracks that expertly fuse metal, thrash and New York hardcore. A brief teaser can be found below. Look for a new song to premiere next month.

Vocalist and founding member Sal Lococo says the new album - nearly five years in the making - will be worth the wait. “The new album is savage as fuck,” he says. “Now it’s time to get back out on the road and show everyone how fucking great this new shit is!”

Gamechanger tracklisting:

Intro

"Prepare For Payback"

"Seeds Of Hate"

"Coming Undone"

"Justify"

"DOA"

"Fragments Of A Broken Lifev

"The Fall Of Modern Man"

"Selling A Dream"

"The Consequence"

"Integrity Defines Strength"

Teaser:

Sworn Enemy expects to spend much of 2019 touring in support of Gamechanger; stay tuned for additional details in the coming weeks.

Lineup:

Sal Lococo - vocals

Matt Garzilli - guitar

Mike Pucciarelli - bass

Jeff Cummings - guitar

Taykwuan Jackson - drums