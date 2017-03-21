SWORN IN To Release New Album This Summer Via Fearless Records

Chicago’s Sworn In will release a new album this summer via Fearless Records. Singer Tyler Dennen has issued the following:

“Over the course of the past year we have remained quiet for good reason. It's now time to begin shedding light on our silence and the first thing we'd like to say is that, with genuine excitement and gratitude we are ecstatic to announce that we have signed with the fantastic people at Fearless Records. The wait is drawing to a close and we truly thank you all for your patience, new album to drop this summer ’17.”

Watch the video below, and stay tuned for updates.

(Photo - Sworn In Facebook)