SYBERIA Reveal Details Of Seeds Of Change Album; Video Teaser Streaming

On October 4th, Barcelona's Syberia will release their third album, Seeds Of Change, via Blacklight Media / Metal Blade Records. Syberia craft intricate and involving instrumental rock opuses, and they have never sounded more assured than on Seeds Of Change. Following in the footsteps of Caspian, Mogwai and Russian Circles, their instrumental works are complex yet instantly accessible, weighty, gorgeously melodic, and always deeply moving. A video teaser is streaming below.

Syberia comments: "This record speaks about someone who tries to escape from the mass, from the dark side of society. Someone who is struggling to maintain his individuality, perhaps to protect his imagination in this grey reality we live in. We imagined our hero as the last remaining seed for a change for the better in the world - somebody that will fight until his last breath to change the establishment in one way or the other. While there is one seed for the change out there, there is hope that something beautiful can still grow. This has been our soundtrack for the last year and we hope you like it as much as we enjoyed composing it."

Tracklisting:

“Empire Of Oppression”

“Rogue Hunt”

“Beirut”

“26 Days”

“After The Uprising”

“Daring Ignorance”

“Seeds Of Change”

“Buried Idol”

“Shigir”

Album teaser: