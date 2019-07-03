Sydney’s ALCHEMY Release Debut EP Infinite Forms Of Torture; Title Track Streaming

Sydney's Alchemy just released their crushing debut EP Infinite Forms of Torture. The EP features three tracks rooted in brutal death and black metal displaying Alchemy's blend of the best of many worlds. The guys create a style of intricate riffs, melodies and grooves stemming from multiple musical backgrounds outside of the genre. Download and purchase the EP on Bandcamp.

Just after the release of the EP, Alchemy toured Japan with Hypocrisy and Kataklysm. They also released the official video for the title track of the EP. Mixed and mastered by Adrian Cappaletti of Disentomb who also plays bass on the title track and “Hadethma”.