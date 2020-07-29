SYFY Launching Metal Crush Mondays Beginning August 3

Beginning Monday, August 3, SYFY will premiere “Metal Crush Mondays,” a month-long programming stunt featuring interviews conducted by SYFY WIRE’s Whitney Moore, with some of the biggest names in heavy metal. In segments surrounding “metal” movies, artists including Corey Taylor (Slipknot/ Stone Sour), Scott Ian (Anthrax), Jonathan Davis (Korn), Maria Brinks (In This Moment), GWAR and more, share their love for sci-fi, fantasy and horror… discuss the organic crossover between genre and heavy metal… and watch and discuss the SYFY movie of the week.

Additionally, fans will be able to go online to SYFY WIRE’s YouTube page or listen to an original limited-series podcast (available on SYFY.com and major podcast platforms), for full conversations that dig deeper into each artist’s favorite sci-fi and horror content, metal inspirations and more.

“We know there’s a natural connection between fans of metal and genre,” shared SVP of SYFY WIRE and personal heavy metal aficionado, Sandy Deane. “SYFY is bringing both together in a way that may seem surprising to some, but makes perfect sense to us.”

The full “Metal Crush Mondays” lineup includes:

Lake Placid (Monday, August 3 at 7:30PM ET/PT)

Guests: Pustulus Maximus and the Berserker Blother (GWAR), Andy Black (Black Veil Brides)

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (Monday, August 10 at 7:30PM ET/PT)

Guests: Heidi Shepard (Butcher Babies), Ash Costello (New Years Day), Lajon Witherspoon (Sevendust)

Underworld: Blood Wars (Monday, August 17 at 7:30PM ET/PT)

Guests: Scott Ian (Anthrax), Aaron Douglas (Battlestar Galactica)

Anaconda (1997) (Monday, August 24 at 9PM ET/PT)

Guests: Corey Taylor (Slipknot), Jonathan Davis (Korn), Maria Brinks (In This Moment), Wendy Dio