SYLENT STORM Release “Patriots Of Metal” Video

Sylent Storm, ripping traditional heavy metal from Medford, USA have premiered their video single “Patriots Of Metal”, taken from self-titled EP (2018).

Following in the footsteps of bands such as Cauldron, Enforcer and Night Demon, Sylent Storm goes back to the sound of classic heavy metal that is reminiscent of the early New Wave of British Heavy Metal. They released their melodic and catchy self-titled debut in December of 2018.

The video for “Patriots Of Metal” aims to give watchers a sense of nostalgia, an urge to pound their fist, bang their head and have fun with catchy, exciting-sounding metal again.

“[It’s] exactly how I feel. Heavy metal is timeless and placeless, to me. We are all in a worldwide family brought together by the love of this one thing that’s important to us. I am patriotic toward heavy metal the way a person can be patriotic to their country. They will bravely fight for it and stand up proudly to those who oppose it. It’s our call to arms, sort of rallying the troops.” - Jym Harris (vocals)

Sylent Storm has confirmed several live dates where fans can expect an engaging performance, but for those unable to make to see them live, a tour edition cassette will be released, which includes “Patriots Of Metal” and bonus live tracks. A full-length album has been confirmed with a planned release late in 2019.

(Photo by: Shaun Barrentine Photography)