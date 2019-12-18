SYLOSIS – JOSH MIDDLETON Premieres “I Sever” Guitar Playthrough Video

Josh Middleton recently announced the long-anticipated return of Sylosis with their upcoming fifth studio album, Cycle Of Suffering, set for release on February 7. The announcement also delivered a first look at the band, since their 4-year hiatus, with the launch of the official video, “I Sever”; available everywhere now.

Today, Josh has released a guitar playthrough video for the band's new single. Watch "I Sever" unfold below:

If that wasn’t enough, Sylosis take to the stage for the first time in four years to headline Islington Assembly Hall on February 13 - Josh promises that this will be the biggest and baddest Sylosis live show to date.

Josh comments: "After three long years, Sylosis are back! I want to thank all of our fans for their patience and support over these last few years. Cycle Of Suffering is dedicated to them. With this new chapter, we close another; I’d like to thank Carl Parnell for his time in Sylosis. Many great memories made with him and I wish him the best in his career. Now we welcome Conor Marshall to Sylosis! Another man in another band (Conjurer) - Conor is an amazing player and compliments what we do really well. A warm welcome planned for 13th February where we play our first show in over 4 years! We’re excited and focussed – see you in 2020!"

Tickets for the show are on sale here.

You can find Cycle Of Suffering pre-order options here. Pre-order digitally to receive "I Sever" instantly (via Amazon and iTunes only), or pre-save the album via Spotfy, Apple Music and Deezer, here.

Cycle Of Suffering tracklisting:

"Empty Prophets"

"I Sever"

"Cycle Of Suffering"

"Shield"

"Calcified"

"Invidia"

"Idle Hands"

"Apex Of Disdain"

"Arms Like A Noose"

"Devils In Their Eyes"

"Disintegrate"

"Abandon"

"I Sever" video:

Sylosis lineup:

Josh Middleton - Vocals/Guitars

Alex Bailey - Guitars

Conor Marshall - Bass

Ali Richardson - Drums