SYLOSIS - Josh Middleton Premieres Playthrough Video For "Cycle Of Suffering"
June 25, 2020, 2 hours ago
Sylosis released their fifth studio album, Cycle Of Suffering, earlier this year via Nuclear Blast. Today, guitarist and frontman Josh Middleton has premiered a playthrough video for the title track of the album. Watch below:
You can find Cycle Of Suffering order options here.
Cycle Of Suffering tracklisting:
"Empty Prophets"
"I Sever"
"Cycle Of Suffering"
"Shield"
"Calcified"
"Invidia"
"Idle Hands"
"Apex Of Disdain"
"Arms Like A Noose"
"Devils In Their Eyes"
"Disintegrate"
"Abandon"
"Calcified" video:
"I Sever" video:
Sylosis lineup:
Josh Middleton - Vocals/Guitars
Alex Bailey - Guitars
Conor Marshall - Bass
Ali Richardson - Drums
(Photo - Jake Owens)