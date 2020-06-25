SYLOSIS - Josh Middleton Premieres Playthrough Video For "Cycle Of Suffering"

June 25, 2020, 2 hours ago

news heavy metal sylosis

Sylosis released their fifth studio album, Cycle Of Suffering, earlier this year via Nuclear Blast. Today, guitarist and frontman Josh Middleton has premiered a playthrough video for the title track of the album. Watch below:

You can find Cycle Of Suffering order options here.

Cycle Of Suffering tracklisting:

"Empty Prophets"
"I Sever"
"Cycle Of Suffering"
"Shield"
"Calcified"
"Invidia"
"Idle Hands"
"Apex Of Disdain"
"Arms Like A Noose"
"Devils In Their Eyes"
"Disintegrate"
"Abandon"

"Calcified" video:

"I Sever" video:

Sylosis lineup:

Josh Middleton - Vocals/Guitars
Alex Bailey - Guitars
Conor Marshall - Bass
Ali Richardson - Drums

(Photo - Jake Owens)



