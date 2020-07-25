SYLOSIS Launch Pay Per View Stream Of Live Show

UK modern metal quartet Sylosis have launched a pay per view stream via their webstore. Tune in beginning July 24th to watch an extended version of the footage they shot for the recent livestream with Trivium.

Tickets for the event are £7 and include the stream of the pre-recorded live tracks, plus a download of the audio from the show. The show will be available online for two weeks.



Sylosis vocalist / guitarist Josh Middleton explains: "I’m excited to share the full set we recorded ahead of our support slot on Trivium’s A Light Or A Distant Mirror stream event from a couple of weeks ago. Our set for their show was limited due to the slot, so we decided we’d like to release our own extended cut for our fans. This is brand-new territory for us all and was a great project to work on. We hope you all enjoy the show!"

Sylosis released their fifth studio album, Cycle Of Suffering, in February 2020 via Nuclear Blast.

Cycle Of Suffering was self-produced and mixed by Josh Middleton with mastering by Ermin Hamidovic. The cover art is an original painting by Josh Middleton with the design and layout taken care of by Dan Goldsworthy.

Cycle Of Suffering tracklisting:

"Empty Prophets"

"I Sever"

"Cycle Of Suffering"

"Shield"

"Calcified"

"Invidia"

"Idle Hands"

"Apex Of Disdain"

"Arms Like A Noose"

"Devils In Their Eyes"

"Disintegrate"

"Abandon"

"Calcified" video:

"I Sever" video:

(Photo - Jake Owens)