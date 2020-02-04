SYLOSIS – Making Of Cycle Of Suffering Part 2 Streaming

Sylosis are set to release their fifth studio album, Cycle Of Suffering, on February 7.

In celebration of the new album, the band discusses the making of Cycle Of Suffering in a 3 part series, Today, they release part two where Josh Middleton and Alex Bailey discuss the band's inner workings which includes Bailey's company Allotment Productions, why they stay in Reading and what the scene was like when the band started including getting signed to Nuclear Blast and the inspiration for the songs.

Watch both parts below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

You can find Cycle Of Suffering pre-order options here.

Cycle Of Suffering tracklisting:

"Empty Prophets"

"I Sever"

"Cycle Of Suffering"

"Shield"

"Calcified"

"Invidia"

"Idle Hands"

"Apex Of Disdain"

"Arms Like A Noose"

"Devils In Their Eyes"

"Disintegrate"

"Abandon"

"Calcified" video:

"I Sever" video:

Sylosis take to the stage for the first time in four years to headline Islington Assembly Hall on February 13 - Josh Middleton promises that this will be the biggest and baddest Sylosis live show to date.

Josh comments: "After three long years, Sylosis are back! I want to thank all of our fans for their patience and support over these last few years. Cycle Of Suffering is dedicated to them. With this new chapter, we close another; I’d like to thank Carl Parnell for his time in Sylosis. Many great memories made with him and I wish him the best in his career. Now we welcome Conor Marshall to Sylosis! Another man in another band (Conjurer) - Conor is an amazing player and compliments what we do really well. A warm welcome planned for 13th February where we play our first show in over 4 years! We’re excited and focussed – see you in 2020!"

Tickets for the show are on sale here.

Sylosis lineup:

Josh Middleton - Vocals/Guitars

Alex Bailey - Guitars

Conor Marshall - Bass

Ali Richardson - Drums

(Photo - Jake Owens)